Getting kicks with soccer

Details
Published Date Wednesday, 21 September 2016 13:20

graham Rowan Sessa getting ready to shoot on goalPhoto by Don Graham -- Rowan Sessa (r) gets ready to shoot on goal vs. Camp Hill.

Check out Middletown Blue Raiders action from the fall season

To see more photos of Blue Raiders' girls and boys soccer by Bill Darrah, Don Graham, and Debbie Spear, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

Add comment

Security code
Refresh

Getting kicks with soccer

Published Date

graham Rowan Sessa getting ready to shoot on goalPhoto by Don Graham -- Rowan Sessa (r) gets ready to shoot on goal vs. Camp Hill.

Check out Middletown Blue Raiders action from the fall season

To see more photos of Blue Raiders' girls and boys soccer by Bill Darrah, Don Graham, and Debbie Spear, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.
Journal Press Assistant 2016

Go ahead, answer these!

 
Press and Journal - All Rights Reserved
Powered by BENN a division of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Login or Register

Facebook user?

You can use your Facebook account to sign into our site.

Log in with Facebook

LOG IN